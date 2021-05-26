Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 26 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 660 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 750 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 34 cases were imported , with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 26,226 (with 34 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 3 , Koh Kong: 15, Prey Veng: 22, Battambang: 13, Pursat: 2

This brings the total number of cases to around 26,989 cases with 19,772 cases treated. The death toll has risen to 190. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting