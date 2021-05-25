Phnom Penh: On May 25, 2021, a man was found dead in front houses, in what is suspected of being a murder case.

The incident took place in front of Boeung Tumpun Market in Sansom Kosal 3 Village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey. Hours later, the police arrested two murder suspects.

The victim remains unidentified, and about 30 years old and suffered head and leg injuries.

At 1 am last night, people living near the scene heard the sound of a motorbike riding into the road and men shouting. In the morning, they found the dead body in a pool of blood. The body of this man is not a local citizen and never been seen in the area before.

Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder: Keo Yin Phi, male, 27 years old, currently living in Phum Tnot Chrum 3, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2, Khan Meanchey and Reth Panha, male, 24 years old, a trader in Boeung Tumpun market, currently living in Khan Toul Kork. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]