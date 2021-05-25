Phnom Penh, Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, on the morning of May 25, 2021, issued a notification for all citizens to be careful of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and strong gusts of wind from May 26 to June 1, 2021.

According to the announcement the weather conditions will be from May 26 to June 1, 2021:



A low pressure system (ITCZ) extending across the upper reaches of the Dangrek Mountains and the northeastern plateau. At the same time, strong southwest monsoon winds will come over the Kingdom of Cambodia.



Such a situation will make:

1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

– Minimum temperature 25-27 ° C – Maximum temperatures 32-34° C

On May 26-28, there will be light rain in the provinces. After that, there will be light to moderate rain.



2- The provinces of Dangrek Mountain and Northeast Plateau:

– Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C – Maximum temperatures 31-33 ° C

On May 26-28, parts of the provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and in the highlands adjacent to Vietnam may experience moderate to heavy scattered rain.



3- Coastal areas:

– Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C – Maximum temperatures 30-32° C

– There will be moderate to heavy rain. On the sea surface, there will be heavy rain with strong winds and high waves.



Depending on the weather conditions as mentioned above, the public should be informed and be careful of heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusts of wind. For fishermen and seafarers, please continue to be very careful of heavy rain, strong winds and waves that can be 1-2.5 meters high from May 26-29. More graphics: WEATHERMAPS