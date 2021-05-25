Cambodian border: On May 24, 2021, members of the 537th Regiment standing at a border checkpoint were informed that a cross-border logger had been shot in the right leg, after he went to cut rosewood in Thai territory. He was shot about 800m from the Cambodian border inside Thailand, and was found with 10 small pieces of rosewood.

After receiving the information, Vimon Nuon Laong, Commander of 537 asked to send the man to Cambodia to follow the procedure. The Thai side agreed to hand over at 15.40 and forces sent the victim to Thmor Da commune health center.

Lean Nath, male, 31 years old, living in Kra Dong Village, Kra Dong Commune, Angkor Chum District, Siem Reap Province, came to stay in Sangkum Thmey village, Thmor Da commune, Veal Veng district on May 20, with two people from the same village. On May 23, they went to find rosewood in the territory. On the 24th at 9.30 am, he was met by Thai soldiers in black uniforms patrolling. When the group saw the Thai soldiers, they ran away, but were shot at- one bullet hitting the man in the right leg. After being interrogated, the man was later taken to Pursat Provincial Hospital. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]