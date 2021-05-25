The Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, Technical Education Development (SEAMEO TED) in collaboration with Go Study Global Education (GSGE), Ministry of Labor Vocational Training (MLVT), Nanning College For Vocational Technology (NCVT), has held a program- “WEBINAR SE-ASIA TENGGARA IN KAMBOJA (theme: 4th SEA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL) 25/05/2021 ”.

The SEAMEO TED program was attended by participants from various countries and this activity took place through the Zoom Meeting application which was based in Phnom Penh.

One of those involved in the SE-ASIA TENGGARA WEBINAR is Wardiman Sultan Madir as a participant from Indonesia, said: “Alhamdulillah, the Holy of God, because I was given a great opportunity to participate in extraordinary events like this and hopefully with this program there will be a lot of lessons learned as provisions for the next life,” he said, on May 25, 2021.

Furthermore, the Founder of the Nusantara Discussion Forum said that WEBINAR SE-ASIA TENGGARA discussed more about Education, Vocational Skill Enhancement, and implementation of the aquaculture curriculum. Contributing to these activities are hoped to establish cooperative relationships in the fields of education, science, information communication technology and culture in the region. Participating countries include: Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, China, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Malaysia, Timor Leste, and Singapore.

-Submitted