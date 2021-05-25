Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 25 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 568 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 663 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. There have been 4 more deaths reported.

At least 28 cases were imported , with the 540 others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 26,140 (with 20 imported- sources vary slightly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 26,329 cases with 119,022 cases treated. The death toll has risen to 183. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting