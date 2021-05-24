Banteay Meanchey province: Two Cambodian women and a Pakistani man were detained at 9:24 pm on May 22, 2021. Residents of Techo Phnom Chhat village, Svay Chek commune, Svay Chek district, near the Thai border, reported to the police force- working in cooperation with the People’s Defense Force to prevent illegal border crossings. The three were dropped in front of an uninhabited house by an unknown taxi driver in Techo Phnom Chhat village, Svay Chek commune.

Mr. Dok Kham, Chief of Phkam Commune Police Station, standing at the target of Techo Phnom Chhat, said that the two Cambodian women, were named Bun Gech, 20 years old, and Bun Seak Tieng, 18 years old- two sisters from Prek Koy village, Prek Koy commune, Saang district, Kandal province.

A 45-year-old Pakistani man named Mohamad Aiyas lives near the two Cambodian women. Mr. Dok Kham stated that, according to the interrogation, they traveled from Phnom Penh to sleep in Siem Reap for one night and slept in Banteay Meanchey for one night. On the evening of May 22, they found a taxi to return to Phnom Penh. The car took them from Banteay Meanchey to the scene for $ 50 and drove away.

The three people were sent to O’Bei Choan to test for COVID-19. MCPN

