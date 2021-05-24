Phnom Penh: A terrible accident occurred at 19:00 on May 23, 2021 in front of Preah Khan Chey Law Office, Concrete Street, Kraing Dauntay Village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a Lexus 330 without license plate was seen driven by a man known to be a lawyer at the Preah Khan Chey Law Office, reversing out of the office carelessly. A baby boy- reportedly just 3 months old, was feeding behind the car and was run over. Suddenly, the mother of the child saw the baby lying in a pool of blood and took the baby on a motorbike to the hospital, but he died on the way. The boy was taken back to where the family live (*appears to be a makeshift hut) and reported to local authorities to check the scene.

Local authorities arrived and the family of the boy demanded $ 4,500 compensation. The driver handed over the full amount to end the story at the scene. The parents are now preparing for a traditional funeral ceremony. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]