Phnom Penh: On the evening of May 22, 2021, a COVID-19 patient escaped from the treatment center, much to the surprise of the doctors on duty.

After receiving a request for intervention from a team of doctors, the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Intervention Force searched for the man in Phnom Penh, and after only 15 minutes found him in Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok. He refused to surrender until the corner of Street 371 and Street 2002, where the Phnom Penh Military Police, ready with anti-virus clothing and special devices, arrested the escapee and referred him to a medical team for further treatment.

The escape case is a violation of the law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine of 5 million to 20 million riels. Those who infect others can be sentenced to five to 10 years in prison. AREY

