Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 24 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 556 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 658 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. There have been 3 more deaths reported.

At least 16 cases were imported , with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 25,600 (with 16 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Speu: 20, Banteay Meanchey: 11 (UPDATE: Poipet reported 181 this afternoon), Prey Veng: 20, Koh Kong: 37, Takeo: 53, Sihanoukville: 13, Kampong Cham: 55, Tbong Khmum: 4, Phnom Penh: 245, Svay Rieng: 12, Kampong Chhnang: 7

This brings the total number of cases to around 25,761 cases with 18,359 cases treated. The death toll has risen to 179. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting