Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 560 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 537 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. There have been 9 more deaths reported.

At least 15 cases were imported, with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 24,525 (with 15 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 25,520).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Thom: 22, Prey Veng: 11, Koh Kong: 1, Battambang: 5 (3 from Thailand) – updated when they are announced

This brings the total number of cases to around 25,205 cases with 17,701 cases treated. The death toll has risen 176. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting