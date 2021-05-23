Phnom Penh: A spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports said this morning, May 23, that the Ministry of Education has already set a strategy to reopen schools after suspension following the “February 20 event”. To date, 85% of 158,000 educators and teachers nationwide have been vaccinated.

Ros Sovacha, spokesman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, stated: “In general, the reopening of schools in the near future will focus on health safety principles in line with health measures to promote a new life path in education. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will inform the public later on information related to the reopening of schools and related aspects.”

Mr. Ros Sovacha added that in the future, students in all 25 provinces and cities must continue to implement measures to prevent COVID-19 and can learn online through the digital content of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, including self-study MoEYS E-Learning with video tutorials from grades 1 to 12, e-textbooks such as textbooks, general reading books, universal knowledge, storytelling, student aptitude test programs and educational information pages.

Mr. Ros Sovacha added that students can download this self-study app from the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery and Electronic Learning Center elearning.moeys.gov.kh. Official Youtube channel youtube.com/moeyscambodia Official Facebook facebook.com/moeys.gov.kh Early Childhood Education youtube.com/eccdcambodia. The Ministry of Information’s new educational TV channel “Tok Tek 2”

Heng Vanda, chairman of the board of the Cambodian Higher Education Association, said the private sector had not yet asked the ministry to reopen schools because of the continuation of the local COVID outbreak.

“Although the number of cases has dropped and improved, the number of cases remains worrying,” he said. If the school is open, it affects the students and the students because the school is a gathering place. Even though the February 20 event is not over, if the Ministry of Education allows us to open, we will open immediately.” KPT

