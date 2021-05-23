Phnom Penh: A man driving a Nissan pick-up full of eggs inadvertently hit concrete divider, causing it to overturn on one side, causing severe damage but not injuring anyone.

The accident happened at 9:30 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the National Gendarmerie traffic light along Street 289 in Boeung Kak commune. 1 Khan Toul Kork.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a Nissan FRONTIER with license plate Phnom Penh 2AE-1712 was driven by a man carrying duck eggs along Route 289 at high speed when it hit the concrete barrier, breaking one wheel and causing the car to overturn and throwing duck eggs everywhere,

After the accident, the owner of the car contacted relatives to help transport the duck eggs away and handed over the car to tstore it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later. NKD

