Bangkok: Thailand reported newly infected COVID-19 cases of the strain originating from India at a construction worker living quarters in Bangkok. Workers tested positive for B1.617.2 virus, including Thais, Myanmar and Thais According to the Thai Rath published on 21 May.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the new strain of the virus was found in about 80 cases, of which 36 were among the construction workers: 21 Thai workers, 10 Myanmar workers and 5 Cambodians. The new mutated virus from India, B.1.617.2.

The 36 positive construction workers were among 3,481 new cases and 32 new deaths announced on Friday. As of May 21, Thailand had a total of 123,066 cases and 735 deaths.