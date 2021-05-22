Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 488 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 640 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 15 cases were imported, with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 23,980 (with 15 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 23,975).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 10, Siem Reap: 2, Kampong Speu: 44, Pailin: 2, Battambang: 8, Pursat: 4, Kampong Cham: 84,

This brings the total number of cases to around 24,645 cases with 17,164 cases treated. The death toll has risen by another 2 to 167. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting