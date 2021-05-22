Phnom Penh: A club owner and ten Chinese staff (2 females) were sent to court this morning, while 34 other guests (18 females) were fined 5 million riel per person ($1,250) after a raid on an illicit party in an entertainment club in Boeung Keng Kang district on the night of May 18, 2021.

After the crackdown on the nightclub along Monivong Blvd., Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, police arrested a total of 45 people, sent 11 people to court and fined 34 people 5 million riels each after they were found in violation of the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration’s ban on the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19.

The 45 people, included 26 Chinese (7 females) and 7 Vietnamese (female) nationals. 1 Korean (male), 1 Malaysian (male) and 10 Cambodians (5 females). Police also seized drugs totaling 379.32 grams and 80 ml.

After COVID-19 tests were performed by a team of doctors, the results were all negative, and the next step was for the Anti-Drug Bureau to conduct further drug tests. There are six positive drug users and five other people involved in drug use and distribution, and authorities are preparing to send the 11 people to court to follow legal procedures.

The 34 guests fined (18 females) included 15 Chinese, 7 Vietnamese, 10 Cambodians, 1 Korean and 1 Malaysian. Those who visited the club, which violated health measures, were fined 5 million riel per person and made an education contract and allowed to return home. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]