Banteay Meanchey: Joint police forces stationed on National Road 58 arrested a motorbike taxi carrying Thais crossing the border at 5:15 am on May 21, 2021 at a checkpoint on National Road 58.



Police stationed at the checkpoint said that with the help of 6 police officers led by Brigadier General Pak Sarath, Chief of 911 Border Guard Post, they arrested a motorbike taxi driver who was carrying two Thai nationals. After searching, village authorities on the same day arrested two more Thais- a woman who was driving a motorbike taxi escaped from the police in Seila Khmer village, Or Bei Choan commune. They had illegally crossed the border from Thailand into Cambodia.



Immediately after the arrests, on the orders of the Commander of the Khmer Seila Police Force, a total of five people, a woman and a motorcycle were sent to the headquarters to research, interrogate and follow the procedure.



So Channary, Commander of the 911 Land Border Police, said by telephone the same day that he had made a note of the Thai people and the motodup driver and had sent them to the Poipet City Inspectorate. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]