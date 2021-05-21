Phnom Penh: A Russian man with Cambodian citizenship was found dead by his family in a bathroom in a condominium after a heavy drinking binge.

This incident caused a surprise at around 10 am on May 20, 2021 at Room 18HI Condo Vista, Concrete Road, Boeung Salang Village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was named as DENIS KOZLOV, 40, with both Russian and Cambodian nationality. He was the president of the furniture company, anfd living in the condominium.

According to Chhean Sonita, 31, the victim’s wife, she and her husband lived together, had two children and she is three months pregnant. In the past, her husband had high blood pressure.

The victim’s wife told the police that on May 16, 2021, her husband went to a friend’s funeral and drank heavily when he returned home and continued to drink alcohol for 5 consecutive days and slept on the sofa in the living room.

According to reports, at around 10 am on May 20, 2021, the wife woke up to her husband, who was asleep on the couch, and walked into the bathroom. Her husband was lying face down in the bathroom. She immediately called his friends and called a doctor to take him to hospital, but he was dead. Later, they reported to the local police and called a team of doctors to examine the body, an no COVID-19 was found.

According to the technical and scientific police, the Russian died of a heart attack. The body was sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital to wait for relatives to come for the traditional ceremony. POST NEWS