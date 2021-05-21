Crime FEATURED Latest 

Prison Outbreak: 18 Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

Phnom Penh: According to a notification of the Ministry of Interior, General Department of Prisons, Correctional Center No. 1, dated May 20, 2021,Correctional Center 1 (Prey Sar Prison) found 18 inmates infected with COVID-19. The center is currently implementing measures to prevent the spread of the virus and is looking for direct and indirect contacts to trace and to test.

The letter also requests that new detainees are kept at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. KBN

