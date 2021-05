Phnom Penh: According to a statement from Phnom Penh Capital Administration, licensed businesses can reopen and permit dine-in customers and alcohol sales again- under strict COVID-19 rules, Curfew of 8pm-3am is also being lifted.

This applies to ‘yellow zone’ areas. Businesses that do not comply with measures such as sanitation, social distancing gaps, mask wearing, QR code scanning etc.. are still liable for punishment.