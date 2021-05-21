China: On May 21, imported cases from Cambodia appeared in the latest outbreak notifications in Sichuan, Guangdong, Shanghai and other provinces and cities in China.

Guangdong Province Epidemic Notification: From 0.00-23.59 on May 20, 1 newly imported confirmed case in the province was reported in Guangzhou, from Cambodia. There were 3 other newly imported cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, 2 cases were reported in Guangzhou, from Malaysia and Oman, and 1 case was reported in Shenzhen, from South Africa.

Shanghai Epidemic Notification: From 0.00-23.59 on May 20, 2021, through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 9 confirmed cases of imported COVID-19 from abroad were reported. According to the notification, 7-8 cases were from Cambodia, all of Chinese nationality, working in Cambodia, departing from Cambodia, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 19, 2021. They were quarantined and observed after entering the country. Symptoms appeared during this period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory test and imaging examination results, etc. diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Sichuan Province Epidemic Notification: From0.00-23.59 on May 20, a new case of new coronavirus pneumonia was diagnosed in Sichuan, which was imported from abroad. It arrived in Chengdu from Cambodia on May 19 and was diagnosed on May 20.

Since Phnom Penh flight ban was lifted on May 6, the number of people returning home has increased. Chinese people in Cambodia have been diagnosed or diagnosed with asymptomatic infections after returning home. On May 20, Cambodian imported confirmed cases appeared in many places across the country.



Some people planning to return to the country were diagnosed during the pre-repatriation test in Cambodia. According to a report issued by the Ministry of Health of Cambodia, on May 18, the newly confirmed cases in Phnom Penh included 6 Chinese, and 3 of them were diagnosed before returning to the country for testing.

Some airline flights canceled. On May 20, China Southern Airlines issued a notice that due to the epidemic, it plans to cancel the flights from Phnom Penh to Guangzhou and from Phnom Penh to Guangzhou. Ticket prices have soared. SOURCE