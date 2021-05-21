Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 21 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 460 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 824 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 15 cases were imported, with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 23,507 (with 15 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 23,502).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Chhnang: 3, Battambang: 5 (2 from Thailand), Kampong Thom: 7, Prey Veng: 10, Kampong Cham: 93, Svay Rieng: 7

This brings the total number of cases to around 24,157 cases with 16,524 cases treated. The death toll has risen by another 1 to 165. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting