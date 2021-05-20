Phnom Penh: A Kenyan woman who was a teacher died of a heart attack from a drug overdose at 9:40 pm on May 18, 2021 at 86, Street 9, Borey Phnom Penh Thmey, Toul Kork Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke 1, Khan Russey Keo.

Authorities said that AGNES WANGARIWANJIKU , female, 28, was living in a rented room in Sangkat Toek Laak 3, Khan Toul Kork. A urine test on the deceased showed traces of morphine/opiates.

According to FLOREME OKEWA, female, a Kenyan friend of the victim, on May 17, 2021, the victim came to stay with her. On the evening of May 19, 2021, the victim suddenly felt unwell and the victim called her ex-boyfriend to drive to Calmette Hospital, and when they arrived, she was pronounced dead.

According to the conclusion of the competent experts that the woman died of a heart attack caused by the use of morphine. The body was kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda. A source has later suggested this was caused by over-the-counter medication and not illegal drugs.