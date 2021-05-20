Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 20 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 415 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 745 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 4 cases were imported, with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 23,062 (with 4 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 23,057).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Cham: 52, Kampong Speu: 43, Banteay Meanchey: 146, Takeo: 41 (updated as the are released)

This brings the total number of cases to around 23,697 cases with 15,700 cases treated. The death toll has risen by another 5 to 164. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting