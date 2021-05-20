Phnom Penh: There was a fatal road accident on May 20, 2021 in front of the entrance of the Ministry of Information along Monivong Blvd. in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was named as Try Srey Lin, a 25-year-old female who sells coffee and lives in a rented house around Russey Keo.

Every day, the victim rides a white Honda Scooter with license plate Phnom Penh 1GQ-2244 to deliver coffee to customers who order via telephone around the Japanese hospital, traveling along Monivong Blvd. Halfway down Monivong Blvd, a man driving a green Kawasaki Z1000 with license plate Phnom Penh 1HW-0909 came in the direction of north to south at high speed. The sports bike rider carelessly overtook the scooter, causing the coffee seller to fall and die instantly. The owner of the large motorcycle suffered minor injuries, was arrested and taken to Wat Phnom Police Station.

Experts went to the scene to measure and stored the motorcycles at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for later handling. The body was taken to the family for traditional rites. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]