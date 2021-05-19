Phnom Penh: A Virak Buntham Express Transport vehicle collided with a concrete divider in the early hours of May 19, 2021, along National Road 5 in Sangkat Svay Pak, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, witnesses saw the VET truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3- 4590, driven by a man traveling with another man along National Highway 5 in a south-to-north direction at high speed. At the scene, the truck collided with a street light pole and divider, causing serious damage to one side. AREY

*It has been 50 days since the last VET accident

