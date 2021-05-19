Phnom Penh: A Canadian man was found dead on May 18, 2021 at 7:20 AM in a room of the Khmer Village Hostel, Street 136, Sangkat Phsar Kandal Second, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Authorities say the body was identified as MARC LUSSIER, a Canadian, aged 58.

Am Sam An, male, 41 years old, owner of the guesthouse, said that on May 9, 2021 at 4:50 pm, the victim came to rent the room and stayed alone. He usually left the room at 10am and came back at 12pm and left again at 2:30 pm and returned at 5pm. The owner told police on the morning of the incident the door of the room was open, and he saw the victim lying dead on the bed.

An autopsy committee went to examine the body and the scene.

After arriving at the scene and undergoing examination by Dr. Nong Sovanrath, a Phnom Penh post-mortem doctor and the Phnom Penh Post-Scientific Technical Office it was confirmed that “died of a heart attack that could be caused by heart disease.”

The body is currently being kept at Wat Teuk Thla Mortuary, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.