Phnom Penh: The specialized police force of Phnom Penh Municipal Police investigated and cracked down on drug crimes, detaining more than 60 male and female suspects behind TB in Condo building next to Street 95, corner of Street 288 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang at jsut past midnight on May 19, 2021.

According to police sources, a group of more than 60 male and female suspects, all Chinese and Vietnamese, staged a drinking party, in violation of the measures taken by the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration and the Ministry of Health

Later, the competent force also made a record and brought the male and female suspects to the specialized office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police all night to build a case for legal action. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]