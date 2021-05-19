Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 19 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 393 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 612 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 1 case was imported, with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 22,651(with 1 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 22,646).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 15, Pursat: 5, Kandal: 40, Kampong Cham: 35, Banteay Meanchey: 94, Kampong Cham: 35

This brings the total number of cases to around 23,282 cases with 14,955 cases treated. The death toll has risen by another 3 to 159. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting