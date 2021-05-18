Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 345 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,337 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 1 case was imported (EDIT: Now appears to be at least 4- others are reporting 1), with the others linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 22,259 (with 4 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 22,254).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Thom: 3, Battambang: 4 (1 from Thailand), Pursat: 3, Kampong Speu: 38, Kampong Cham: 5 (1 from Thailand), Prey Veng: 6 (2 from Thailand), Kampong Chhnang: 1, Svay Rieng: 4, Stung Treng: 1 (others updated as they are released)

This brings the total number of cases to around 22,889 cases, with 14,343 treated. The death toll has risen by another 2 to 156. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting