Progress of the construction of National Road No. 10 (Battambang – Pursat – Koh Kong) is now at 48%. This is according to His Excellency Bung Bun Hourn, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and Director of the National Road 10 Project, who led the technical team to inspect and monitor the progress of construction work with the participation of representatives of construction companies on May 14, 2021.

The construction of this road has reached 48% as of mid-May 2021, and the construction company is now continuing the work vigorously, despite the fact that Cambodia is experiencing an epidemic of COVID-19.

National Road No. 10 is 197.36 km long and stretches through Samlot District, Battambang Province, Pursat to Koh Kong Province, and will not only provides transit benefits but can also be a tourist attraction. You can admire the beautiful nature (*as you drive) because this road has many natural areas, especially the beautiful dense forest.

The Secretary of State urged construction companies and technical consultants to continue to pay attention to construction work with high responsibility and in accordance with the correct technical standards to ensure long-term use. KPT (More photos)

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]