Phnom Penh: A house roof was severely damaged after a large sand crane at a condominium construction site in Boeung Kak Lake. Fortunately no one was injured.

The incident caused a surprise at 9 am on May 16, 2021 at the construction site located on Street 80 in the Boeung Kak Lake area, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, before the incident, there was a large yellow Kato crane with license plate Phnom Penh 5A- 2267 – operated by an unidentified man had raised the arm about 30 meters high to lift sand. For some reason, the crane suddenly overturned on one leg, while the arm collapsed on a house used by workers, and caused severe damage to the roof.

After the incident, Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh District, came to inspect the construction site. As there were no injuries, only damage to the construction site, the operators were allowed to call two other cranes to lift the overturned one and repair the damage by themselves. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]