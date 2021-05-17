Phnom Penh: Mr. Khorn Chhun Dara and his wife admitted that they recruited two people to falsify facts in the conflict between Oknha Heng Sear and Miss Mean Pich Rita, but there is no evidence of pornographic video production.

The court decided to release the daughter and son-in-law of Duke Heng Sear, and authorities are continuing to search for sources of pornographic videos that have been shared . This is according to the statement of the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of May 17, 2021.



The statement of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court states that:

On May 14, 2021, a series of pornographic images were shared on social media, creating a public confusion as to the image of Miss Pich Rita and seriously damaging her honor and reputation….. as (well as) seriously affecting the dignity of (all) women. Prior to the distribution of these pornographic images, the competent authorities had strong preliminary evidence that two people had been recruited, one with a similar identity to Miss Mean Pich Rita and the other with a similar identity to Heng Sear, for a shoot (to produce a) video clip.

Based on the above, the Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court led and coordinated with the judicial police officers to open an investigation to find out the truth in this case in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Kingdom of Cambodia and to prosecute people, investigate and gather information. The investigation over the past 2 days has obtained the following preliminary results:

1. Khorn Chhun Dara and Tang Kim Heang really did choose two people, a woman and a man who have similar characteristics to Miss Mean Pichry and Heng Sear to film the facts of the conflict that occurred between Ms. Mean Pichry and Heng Sear who were in the car at the time of the incident and there was a video clip of the incident in the car as evidence, but there was no evidence of the production of a pornographic video clip or pornographic image.

2. Khorn Chhun Dara, male, 32 years old, confirmed to the authorities that he also received pornographic images of unknown origin on social media and shared these images on WhatsApp and Telegram (and sent) to 7 people. In this case, the person wrote a letter of apology and promised not to let this happen again.

3- The Phnom Penh Municipal Prosecutor has carefully examined the results of the investigation into the above case and decided to release Khorn Chhun Dara and Tang Kim Heang and continue to investigate the source of the production of pornographic images that were distributed online. The production of pornographic images for public distribution infringe on Khmer traditions, social morality and the dignity of women and are to be punished according to the laws of the Kingdom of Cambodia. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]