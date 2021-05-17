Phnom Penh: A SIENNA car driven by a Chinese man at high speed crashed into three motorcycles, killing a man and seriously injuring three others at 5:30 pm on May 16, 2021, along National Road 3 in Sangkat Pong Teuk, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, three men were seen in a white SIENNA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-5708 driving at high speed from the south. At the scene, the car hit three motorcycles that were riding along National Road 3, leaving a man dead and three other men and women seriously injured. The driver and the occupants of the car were arrested by the police.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and contacted the traffic police to measure and take the car and motorbikes to the road traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner. The body of the victim was handed over to relatives for traditional rites. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]