Phnom Penh: Chbar Ampov residents expressed sympathy for a 98-year-old man who lived off of charity and died of COVID-19.

The incident happened at 8 pm on May 16 in the park next to the old Monivong Bridge in Doeum Chan village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov II, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

According to the report from Mr. Chou Channy, Assistant of Chbar Ampov II Sangkat, who informed the media that the old man who died of was known as Ouk, aged 98, who was well known as a beggar in Chbar Ampov market.

According to reports, he got sick after he returned from begging near the red zone area, at the base of the old Monivong Bridge.

Mr. Chou Channy stated that COVID-19 is spreading in the community. Authorities came to take a sample from the body, and found it was positive for the virus. According to Mr. Chou Channy, the body was taken away for cremation. KPT