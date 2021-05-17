Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 17 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 360 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 886 cases that were treated and the patients discharged (a record high).

At least 4 cases were imported, with 356 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 21,919 (with 4 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 21,900).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Speu: 30 (May 15), Pursat: 7, Kratie: 2, Battambang: 3 (2 from Thailand), Sihanoukville: 56, Takeo: 3 (Tram Kak), Prey Veng: 8, Kampong Thom: 6, Kampong Cham: 28

This brings the total number of cases to around 22,544 cases, with 13,006 treated. The death toll has risen by another 4 to 154. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting