Phnom Penh: A man drove a Camry at high speed and hit two motorcycles which were waiting at a traffic light, causing minor injuries. The car driver attempted to escape and crashed. Two billboards and a coffee shop were completely damaged.

The accident happened at 9:20 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021, near the Camko roundabout in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to police sources, prior to the incident, two motorcycles were seen waiting at a traffic light when the Camry, with license plate 2-2177, driven by a man came along Road 598 from south to north at high speed, hit the back of the two motorcycles. The owner of the car tried to drive away, and as he got close to Borey Angkor, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, he lost control and hit two billboards and a coffee shop.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and took all the vehicles to the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner, waiting for the matter to be resolved. POST NEWS

