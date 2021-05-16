Phnom Penh: Nearly 7 kg of drugs which to be sent across border from Cambodia to Vietnam were seized by the specialized forces of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A5) led by Lt. Gen. San Sothy, Deputy Director of the Department.

The crackdown occurred on May 12, 2021 at 11:35 AM at Orussey Bus Station, Street 105, Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan January 7. Police continued to search house No. 482BIS, Mekong River Road, Sangkat Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh. As a result of they arrested a man named FAN YI, male, aged 47, a Chinese national.

After the arrest, the police confiscated MDMA weighing 971.77g (hidden in the fan stand) , Ketamine weighing 5 kg 578.95g Methamphetamine (ICE) 93.19 g and 6,643.91g of other unknown substances. NKD

The arrest was linked to a previous case reported on May 12. where MDMA weighing 52.768kg, heroin equal to a weight of 17.293kg and methamphetamine were seized. Police have been investigating a cross-border smuggling ring in Svay Rieng since May 5. Chinese nationals LIU JIE, male, 40 years old and CHAN HUNG FAI, male, 58, have been sent to court.

