Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 16 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,380 cases that were treated and the patients discharged (a record high).

It is not yet clear whether any cases were imported (at least 9) and how many were linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 21,563 (with 9 imported- sources vary slightly- another has it at 21,544).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 4 (2 from Thailand), Kampong Thom: 9, Pursat: 9 (2 from Thailand), Kampot: 2, Kampong Cham: 5

This brings the total number of cases to around 22,184 cases, with 12,120 treated. The death toll has risen to 150. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting