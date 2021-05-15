Phnom Penh: Oknha Kith Theang, the owner of Rock Entertainment Center, was involved in a case of nearly 50 kilograms of drugs, was released by the Court of Appeal earlier this week. The general public are said to be outraged.

The Court of Appeal upheld the sentence, with Kith Theang serving only two years, with the rest suspended. Nearly 30 other defendants involved in the case with Kith Theang were not released.

Police in riot gear stormed the Rock Entertainment Center, arresting more than 300 people in connection with the distribution and use og drugs, confiscating nearly 50 kilograms of various drugs in the middle of the night on February 23, 2019.

Oknha Kith Theang was arrested by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 11, 2019 and taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for questioning. He was remanded in custody on the afternoon of March 12, 2019 by Mr. Seng Leang, Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

On March 20, 2020, the court sentenced Kith Theang, owner of the Rock Entertainment Center, to four years in prison. Involved in nearly 50 kilograms of drugs under charges of facilitating the illegal use of drugs and conspiracy. (*He spend much of this time in a private room in Khmer-Soviet Hospital for ‘medical’ reasons)

According to the police report, the two contracts were made between Kith Theang and the authorities in the past on June 14, 2018 and the second on September 1, 2019 regarding drug use on the premises.

Despite having already signed two contracts, Kith Theang’s rock entertainment center still traded, distributed and allowed the use of drugs.

Onn February 23, 2019, the authorities conducted a large-scale crackdown on rock entertainment centers and early 50 kilograms of drugs were confiscated, and saw the arrest of more than 300 people, including 30 main suspects, of which there were 17 Cambodians and a 13 Chinese nationals. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]