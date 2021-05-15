Phnom Penh: According to local news, on May 15, 2021, police arrested the son-in-law of Okhnha Heng Siear. The suspect, named Khorn Chhun Dara, is accused of hiring people to fake pornographic photos to mislead the public and seriously damage the reputation of the MyTV host Miss Mean Pich Rita. *The Oknha and the TV star are in a bitter, and bizarre legal row after the former was stabbed, and the latter later claimed she was the victim of attempted rape. The businessman then ‘confessed’ that he had paid the young woman for sex.

The son-in-law of Heng Sear is also the owner of two famous businesses in Cambodia, The KOI and Tube Cafe. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]