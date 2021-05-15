Preah Sihanouk Province: According to Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Force arrested three Chinese men armed with a handgun, after shots were fired in Group 7, Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville on the evening of May 14, 2021.



Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin said that during the operation to arrest the Chinese, the suspects did not surrender to the authorities and fired several shots at the police, but did not injure anyone.



He added that before the incident at 5:50 pm on May 14, 2021, some residents reported to the police that a Chinese gunman wearing a black T-shirt and short jeans had fired shots in Sangkat 3.



Immediately after receiving this information, police went to the scene, but the suspect escaped, and the police continued to search for him.

Locals reported seeing him on a small road in Village 2, Sangkat 3, and police arrived and shouted for the suspect to stop, but the suspect pulled out a gun from his waist and fired two shots at the police-fortunately nobody was harmed. Then the suspect ran into houses to escape, but was later caught hiding.



At 7 pm, Jin Bei 3 Casino, located in Group 13, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, police were called to report a victim who was robbed by the suspect near the casino. Security apprehended the suspects and handed them over to the police. (*Not clear how these pair were related to the shooting)



The three suspects are: ZHANG DONG, 33, (gunman), YUE XIAO BING, 33, and YANG TIANYIN, 26.

After the operation, the evidences seized from the suspects included 1 K59 pistol, ID number 7777, with 4 bullets.



The three suspects are currently being questioned at the Sihanoukville Provincial Police Office and will be sent to the provincial court for sentencing. NKD

