Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 15 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 873 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

It is not yet clear whether any cases were imported (at least 7) and how many were linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 21,222 (with 7 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 9 (4 from Thailand), Pailin: 2, Kampong Thom: 5, Siem Reap: 2, Kampot: 1, Kampong Chhnang: 3, Takeo: 30, Ratanakiri:1 Sihanoukville: 29, Svay Rieng:5

This brings the total number of cases to around 21,834 cases, with 10,740 treated. The death toll is currently 147. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.