Siem Reap: EdC has made the following anouncement

Siem Reap Electricity will suspend the electricity supply in some areas according to the time and place as follows:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 08:00 to 16:00 on grid No. 708, Spean Chreav Village, Sangkat Siem Reap, Siem Reap City

Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 08:00 to 16:00 on grids No. 710, No. 711, No. 43, Treak Village, No. 145, No. 243 and No. 475, Krasaing Roleung Village, Sangkat Siem Reap, Siem Reap City. Friday, May 21, 2021 from 08:00 to 16:00 on grids No. 710, No. 43, No. 145, Treak Village, No. 145, No. 243, No. 475 and No. 711, Krasaing Roleung Village, Sangkat Siem Reap. Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 08:00 to 17:00 on grids No. 144 and No. 782, Dek Po Village and Boeung Doun Pa Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, No. 2582 and No. 2120, Thnal Village (Licensee Nuong Narin), Char Chhouk Commune, Angkor Chum District Siem Reap Province, No. 2569, No. 2470, No. 2471, No. 2472, No. 2432 and No. 2450 (Service Provider Chun Setha, Phom Pheak Service Provider and Company) in Toul Pong Village, Daynivat Village, Tumnup Dach Commune, Trapeang District, Oddar Meanchey. Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 08:00 to 17:00 on grids No. 2109, No. 2470, No. 2569 (Licensee Phom Pheak) Chey Niwat Village, Anlong Veng Commune, Anlong Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province.

During the power outage, if there is any change, updates will be made on Facebook.