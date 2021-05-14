Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Armed Forces investigated the illegal detention of a Chinese man at Village 2, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province, freeing one victim and arresting Chinese and Cambodian man.

The victim was named as Cai Tao, a 39-year-old Chinese man, a businessman living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Six suspects were also named as:

1. Goo Xiao Dong, male, 26 years old, Chinese, in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

2. Wang Huan, male, 36 years old, Chinese, a tourist living in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville Sihanouk

3.Qin Biao, male, 39 years old, Chinese, a tourist living in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

4. Lin Qui Fang, unknown

5. Chea Seiha, female, 25 years old, Khmer living in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

6. Buoy Teang, female, 24 years old, Khmer, living in Village 2 Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

Police seized:

1 1999 Land Cruiser, license plate Phnom Penh 2D-6155

9 mobile phones

5 laptops

1 small package of white powder, 1 scale and drug paraphernalia.

2 passports

7 knives

1 electric baton

3 plastic handcuffs.

After interrogation at 4:00 pm, the suspects and exhibits were sent to the provincial court for further proceedings. FN