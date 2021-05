Battambang: A Nepalese man aged 67 years old, who had an address in Kbal Spean village, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, died at 7:30 am on May 13, 2021 at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital due to kidney failure caused by chronic diabetes, complicated by COVID-19.

The deceased has been named as Thapa Ram Bahadur.

Battambang has a total of 71 COVID cases, with 29 treated, and 1 death. 41 patients currently receiving medical attention.