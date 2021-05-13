Phnom Penh: On the morning of May 13, 2021, the Investigating Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court decided to release Miss Mean Pich Rita, a presenter at My TV and former Miss Grand Cambodia contestant, on bail at the request of Samdech Techo Volunteer Lawyers led by Mr. Ky Tech.

Mean Pich Rita, also known as Yubi, 20, was remanded in custody on May 11, 2021 on charges of aggravated theft after a complaint was filed by Oknha Heng Sear on May 10, 2021.

However, after the court’s decision, a group of Samdech Techo’s volunteer lawyers, led by Mr. Kitech, applied for bail. KBN

The young woman yesterday filed a counter-complaint, accusing the businessman of attempted rape. At first she denied using a knife, but later video was released which appeared to show her leaving a car with a blade in her hand.

Oknha Heng Sear required 18 stitches to wounds on his abdomen.

In another twist, many media sites such as NKD have reported that a website called (GN times) wrote that after the incident, the injured Heng Sear drove his car and hit a car driven by a woman which was badly damaged. He promised to pay damages but later refused to pay.



It was reported that after the fight with Miss Mean Pich Rita in the car, Duke Heng Sear drove to the hospital and suddenly collided with a woman’s Land Cruiser, causing severe damage, which he agreed to pay for. The damage was complete, but when the car was completed, more than $ 3,000, the duke agreed to pay only $ 500.



The woman said that Duke Heng Sear drove a Kia car with license plate Phnom Penh-1AC-7258 and hit her daughter’s car, a Land Cruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2AW-8687, causing severe damage. The tycoon got out of the car with blood pouring from his stomach and came to talk, saying that it was okay, help him go to the hospital first, and wait for him to settle the compensation.



In a panic, her son took the man to the hospital, where he was seen holding a cell phone.



The woman said that her car was repaired for about 3,200 US dollars, but the tycoon paid only 500 dollars, and his daughter and six bodyguards used inappropriate words to them.

