Phnom Penh: Police forces of Chbar Ampov district, in cooperation with the police force of the Anti-Drug Department, cracked down on an illegal drug packaging site in Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh on May 12, 2021 at 7:50 pm. Two foreign suspects were detained.

Police said the two foreigners were LIU JIE, a 40-year-old Chinese man, and CHAN HUNG FAI, a 58-year-old Chinese man.

40 large bags of blue pills, 26 large packages of white powder and 4 bags of colored pills suspected of being drugs were seized.

The evidence and suspects were handed over to the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior for further action. More to follow.