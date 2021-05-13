Kampong Chhnang: On the morning of Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:15 AM, a traffic accident occurred when a truck carrying factory workers crashed, injuring 47 people. The incident occurred on Road No. 137 in Krasaing Pol Village, Svay Commune, Samaki Meanchey District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

A white HYUNDAI car with license plate Phnom Penh 3D-5860, driven by Chhoeun Chhon, male, 35 years old, was traveling from west to east. When the driver arrived at the scene, truck swerved to the left at a curve and went off the road, causing 46 factory workers to suffer minor injuries and another more serious injuries.

After the incident, the local authorities went to inspect the evidence and temporarily stored it at the Svay Administration Police Station to build a case for legal proceedings. The victims were taken to hospital for treatment. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]