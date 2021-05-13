Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 446 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 980 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, EDIT: 15 were imported and the rest were linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 20,541 (sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 4 (imported from Thailand), Kampong Thom: 7, Siem Reap: 2, Takeo: 7, Kampong Cham: 13, Oddar Meanchey: 1 (imported),

This brings the total number of cases to around 21,141 cases, with 9,519 treated. The death toll has now risen to 142. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page, provincial releases and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting